The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help to find a missing woman last seen in North Kildonan on March 22.

Police said Gerri Gibeault, 29, is known to spend time in the North End.

Officers are concerned for her well-being.

Gibeault is described as five-foot-six, with a thin build and brown eyes. She has very short brown hair that is thinning and may be wearing a dark brown wig with waves.

Police ask anyone with information about where Gibeault may be to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.