Police searching for missing Manitoba teen

Cameron Joshua Bone is pictured in an undated photo supplied by police. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service) Cameron Joshua Bone is pictured in an undated photo supplied by police. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service)
Police in Long Plain First Nation are searching for a missing teenager.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said 13-year-old Cameron Joshua Bone’s family contacted them on Sept. 28, saying the teen hadn’t been seen in about two weeks.

Family said Bone contacted his girlfriend on Snapchat, but would not provide his location.

Police say his family is concerned for his safety, and were told he could be in Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg, Brandon, or Thompson.

He is described as five-foot-one with a small build, weighing 150 lbs, and has a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

