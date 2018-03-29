Featured
Police searching for missing teen
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Tanessa Moneyas was last seen in Winnipeg’s Fort Richmond area on Tuesday, according to the police.
She was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas and carrying a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6250.