

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a 15-year-old boy who was been missing since 4 p.m. on April 10.

Alexander Turner was last seen in the Elmwood area, wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, green pants, black shoes and carrying a brown backpack and three garbage bags.

He is described as five feet tall, around 180 pounds with short black hair.

Police say he frequents the downtown and West Broadway areas.

Anyone with information about Turner’s location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.