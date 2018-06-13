

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on June 5.

Claudette Feather Redhead is believed to have left her home some time between 12:30 and 6:30 am.

She’s described as five foot three inches, 125lbs, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.