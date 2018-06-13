Featured
Police searching for missing Thompson teen
14-year-old, Claudette Feather Redhead was last seen on June 5. (Source: Thompson RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 3:23PM CST
Thompson RCMP is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on June 5.
Claudette Feather Redhead is believed to have left her home some time between 12:30 and 6:30 am.
She’s described as five foot three inches, 125lbs, with brown eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.