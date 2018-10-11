

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a female suspect after an exchange student was slapped and then robbed on Wednesday evening.

Police said the 18-year-old student from Germany was near Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street when a woman began to follow her.

While the student continued walking, the suspect reportedly her bag, slapped her twice and then stole her phone, wallet, ID and personal papers. The suspect then left on a bus.

According to the Winnipeg police, the woman harassed passengers on the bus and the driver asked her to leave. She then pushed and spit in the face of the female driver, before fleeing in the Panet Road and Keenleyside Street area.

The suspect is described as being in her 20s, with a skinny build, around five-foot-three or four in height and having shoulder-length dark hair with red/copper ends. She was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and dark jeans.

Police said the robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).