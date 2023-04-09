Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing

A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island