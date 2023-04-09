Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday night while walking in the Weston area.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it got the call at 11:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue.

They found a 40-year-old man suffering from severe upper-body stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable. Police said two suspects fled on foot before they arrived.

Less than half an hour later, at 12:10 a.m., officers found one of the suspects with the help of the Air1 police helicopter. He was seen walking near Logan Avenue and Winks Street. Police told him to stop, but he ran away. After a short foot chase, the suspect was arrested without further incident. A sharp-edged weapon was found discarded nearby.

Investigators said the victim was walking in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue when the suspects approached him and demanded his property at knifepoint. One of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim without provocation, causing severe injuries.

The suspects and victim are not previously known to one another. One suspect remains outstanding.

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man faces robbery charges and remains behind bars.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).