

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service is looking to find the person or people responsible for two groping incidents in downtown Winnipeg.

Police said the first incident happened on Friday, May 18 around 7:50 a.m. in the skywalk near Bell MTS Place and Cityplace Shopping Centre when a woman in her 30’s was approached and grabbed by a man.

The man is described as approximately 20-years-old, five feet tall with a small build and wearing a t-shirt and cargo pants. No surveillance photos have been released from this incident.

The second incident took place on Saturday, May 19 around 9:15 a.m. when police said a teenage girl was approached and grabbed in the walkway between the YMCA and Portage Place Shopping Centre.

The man is described as about 20-years-old, approximately five feet eight inches with a small build, short black hair and a slight accent. Police said he was wearing a white t-shirt with a logo on the front, blue jeans, black runners with white soles and a black backpack with white stitching on the pockets. Police have released surveillance photos from the second incident.

Police believe the incidents may be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6245. Police said if you witness an incident like this to immediately call 911.