

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a female employee of an A&W wasn’t hurt when the restaurant was robbed while she was closing up.

It happened Saturday on Brandt Street in Steinbach, Man.

Police said a man dressed in all black, who was wearing a mask and toque, entered the restaurant and stole cash, without a weapon.

The suspect was about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and light brown or hazel eyes.

Police said he was wearing gloves and carrying a black gym bag.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Steinbach detachment at 204-326-4452 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.