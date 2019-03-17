

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Serviceis investigating after a man was found unconscious and suffering from severe head injuries in Central Park.

Police responded to the area of the park near the 300 block of Quappelle Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.