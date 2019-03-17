Featured
Police searching for suspect in Central Park assault
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 1:03PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Serviceis investigating after a man was found unconscious and suffering from severe head injuries in Central Park.
Police responded to the area of the park near the 300 block of Quappelle Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.