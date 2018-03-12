

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is calling on the public for help to find a suspect in a violent assault.

The attack happened on Feb. 24, 2018, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in the area of Magnus Avenue between Chudley Street and Buller Avenue.

Police said an adult female was struck repeatedly with a machete causing her to fall to the ground. She was then kicked in the head, face and upper body and again struck with a machete.

On Monday, police said they were looking for Vincent Rupert Thompson, 29, in connection with the incident.

Thompson is being described as 6' tall, around 170 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If Thompson is seen, police ask that you call immediately and do not approach him.