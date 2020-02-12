WINNIPEG -- St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP is searching for two suspects after an alleged home invasion in Niverville, Man.

RCMP were called Monday night shortly after 9:30 p.m., police said two suspects entered the home, one of whom was armed with a weapon.

The homeowner said her son heard someone trying to get in through the side door on their garage, and when she went to investigate, a man appeared from around the side of the house and grabbed her arm. CTV News is not identifying the woman due to safety concerns.

She said it felt like the man was trying to push her back into the house, and said the other man was holding a machete. She began screaming, and eventually, the two suspects ran away. She was home at the time with her two sons.

She said several officers and a police dog showed up within a few minutes and tried searching for the suspects. The homeowner said it’s believed the two got into a car somewhere nearby.

She said both suspects were wearing light coloured ski masks, so she wasn’t able to make out their faces, but said they appeared to be young adults. Police said one suspect was wearing a light grey jacket, while it’s unknown what the other one was wearing.

In the two days since the incident, the homeowner said she’s barely slept and is taking additional safety precautions. She said in the past two years since moving to Niverville, she’s had her vehicles broken into, and at that time increased security features in her house.

Police are investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.