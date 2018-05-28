

The Winnipeg Police are looking for two suspects after a cab driver was robbed at knifepoint on Jan. 25, 2018.

Police said around 5 a.m. a cab driver picked up two men at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street. They directed the driver to a residence on Greenway Crescent West.

According to a press release, close to the end of the ride one of the men asked the driver to stop and got out of the car. The other passenger took out a knife and robbed the driver of cash and a cellphone.

The driver was not hurt.

The man who got out of the car was wearing a dark coloured jacket. The man who had the knife was wearing a dark-coloured The North Face jacket and a white Toronto Raptors baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two suspects or has any information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).