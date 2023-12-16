Police searching for suspects in Graham Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened on Dec. 15 around 1:00 p.m., when officers responded to the 200 block of Graham Avenue for the report of a female who had been stabbed.

Responding officers found a female youth victim suffering from stab wounds. Police provided emergency medical care to the victim with a chest seal before ambulance arrived. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. Investigators say the victim died from her injuries.

The Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information that may assist investigators to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

This is a developing story, more to come.