Police searching for suspects in high-speed St. Boniface chase and carjacking

Winnipeg Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a high-speed chase in St. Boniface Wednesday evening.

Police say it started around 7:15 p.m. when patrolling officers came across a stolen vehicle driving westbound on Goulet Street near Des Meurons. The suspect vehicle drove off, speeding towards downtown. Officers started to pursue, but quickly broke off the chase due to the suspect’s reckless driving.

The stolen car crashed into another vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge before then heading back into St. Boniface. The other vehicle was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Once they reached the 600 block of Archibald Street, the suspects - a man and a woman - bailed out of the stolen vehicle and jumped into a second vehicle police believe had been previously stolen. Another chase took place, but again officers had to break off after the suspect vehicle began speeding the wrong way down one-way Marion Street, nearly missing oncoming traffic.

Then at 7:45 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of St. Alphonsus Church in the 300 block of Munroe Street. A woman in her seventies had been pulled out of her rental car, which had been stolen. She was treated for minor injuries. Investigators believe the same two suspects were involved. Police say the suspects drove off in the third stolen vehicle with the victim’s purse. Her credit card was later used at a convenience store.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.