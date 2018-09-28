

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service have identified two suspects in connection to a homicide in the city’s North End on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. police went to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue for a well-being check.

At the house they found Jason Peter John James, 40, dead. Officers said he had been assaulted.

A note could be seen taped to the back door of the home that read, in part, "“This is not a drop in centre, a Salvation Army, etc. So go home and chill out there.

“Don't show up here unannounced, or you will not be welcomed here. And stay in the area you are supposed to be visiting , not wander.”

On Friday, police said they are looking for two suspects who are wanted for second degree murder.

Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, has black hair and brown eyes. He is described as approximately five-foot-nine and around 140 pounds.

Faron Alexander Spence, 39, has black hair and brown eyes. Spence is described as approximately five-foot-eight in height and around 140 pounds.

Police warn that if someone sees these two men they not approach them. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Police ask those with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoopers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).