

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help to find two men wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this week.

Gilbert Chartrand, 42, died after being assaulted on Agnes Street near Sargent Avenue Wednesday.

Initially rushed to hospital in critical condition, he died a short time later.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Faron Junior Henderson and Jerome Devon Kakagamic, who are facing second degree murder charges.

Police said Henderson and Kakagamic are considered armed and dangerous and are not to be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call police homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.