WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in trying to identify a pair suspects after a woman's wallet was stolen.

On Feb. 1, police were notified by a woman that her wallet had been stolen while she was shopping in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue West.

The woman said her wallet was taken from her purse while it was in her cart.

Police believe the theft happened between 1:25 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

(Winnipeg Police Service)

Later that same day police said the woman's bank card was used by a man at a convenience store in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue.

(Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are trying to identify both men in the pictures.

If anyone has information they are asked to call police at 204.986.6219 or call Crime Stoppers at 204.786.8477.