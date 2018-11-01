

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help to finds a missing 17-year-old.

Madison Morriseau was last seen in Downtown Winnipeg on Sept. 24, police said, when she was wearing grey Adidas leggings, a red hoodie and while Nike runners.

Police said she is described as having a thin build, weighing around 150 pounds and standing five feet seven inches in height, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are concerned for Morrisseau’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact missing persons investigators at 204-986-6250.