The Manitoba First Nations Police Service has released names and photos of suspects in an assault it said left a man with internal injuries.

Police said officers were called out to an assault on Thursday at around 1:05 p.m. but were unable to find a victim or suspects, as they had left the area.

That night, police were made aware of a video of the assault that led them to identify two suspects.

Officers also learned a victim had went to hospital in Portage la Prairie and was discharged.

On Friday police found out about another video of the incident that was more than three minutes long and “graphic and disturbing in nature,” according to the police service.

Officers found out the victim was also treated for internal injuries at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and was released.

Police said they’ve obtained arrest warrants for two suspects, who face charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the suspects, Edward James Sutherland and Richard William Sutherland, is asked to contact the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-843-7700 or call a local police agency.