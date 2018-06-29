

CTV Winnipeg





Police are asking for help to find two high risk sex offenders who were ordered to reside in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is looking for Cecil Junior Houle, 42, and Winston Thomas, 41.

Houle was released from custody on January 19 after being sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Thomas was released from custody on June 11 and police said he has a history of sexual and violent offenses.

Both men have warrants out for their arrest related to breaches.

Anyone with information is asked to unit at (204)984-1888, a local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.