WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14 year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning.

Courtney Campbell was last seen in the area of Fermor Ave. and St. Anne’s Rd.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket with a fur hood, brown or tan mid-calf fake leather boots and a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone who knows where she is to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Person Unit at 204-986-6250.