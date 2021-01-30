WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Jeannine McKinney, 29, was last seen in the Elmwood area on December 15, 2020. She was reported missing by her family on January 26.

Police said McKinney is described as five-foot-six with a slim build, long brown and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for McKinney’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.