WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Cecile Wanziga, 51, was last seen Thursday in the St. Boniface area.

Police said Wanziga is described as five-foot-nine with a heavy build, short black hair and speaks with a thick accent.

Police are concerned for Wanziga’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.