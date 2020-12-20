Advertisement
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in St. Boniface area
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:58AM CST
Police are asking for help in locating Cecile Wanziga (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.
Cecile Wanziga, 51, was last seen Thursday in the St. Boniface area.
Police said Wanziga is described as five-foot-nine with a heavy build, short black hair and speaks with a thick accent.
Police are concerned for Wanziga’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.