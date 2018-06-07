

A convicted sex offender has been arrested just under 14 months after his release from prison, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said Apay Ogouk, 34, was released from federal custody on April 10, 2017. He was serving a sentence of three years and six months for aggravated sexual assault that took place in Winnipeg and Calgary.

After he was released Ogouk lived in Winnipeg.

According to a WPS news release, he is considered high-risk to re-offend.

Officers said between February 2018 and May 23, 2018 Ogouk was in a relationship with a woman in her 40s. Police said as a result of this relationship Ogouk was charged with aggravated sexual assault on June 5.

He is being held in custody.

The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit wants to speak with anyone who may have been in a relationship with Ogouk since April 2017. They can be contacted at 204-984-1888.