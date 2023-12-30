Police seek missing man last seen in St. Boniface

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing 68-year-old man.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Allan Chlopecki was last seen in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the area of Marion Street and Tache Avenue.

Chlopecki is described as five foot ten in height, with a thin build, short blonde hair, and a grey beard.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.