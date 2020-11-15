WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle related to the destruction of several bus shacks in October.

Police said they are investigating a series of incidents where bus shacks were intentionally and significantly damaged. According to police, the incidents happened across the city in mid-October, all of them at night.

Investigators are now seeking information about a car associated with many of these incidents. Police said the car has a distinct blue coloured strip down the driver side, a large spoiler and very bright headlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.