Police seek public’s help in locating missing man
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 6:25PM CST
(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old man.
Police said Antoni Gebreyesus was last seen on Saturday in the city's West End and they are concerned about his well-being.
Gebreyesus is five foot 10 with a medium build, short dark hair in twists, and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.
Police said Gebreyesus is possibly driving a white, four-door Kia Forte with Manitoba licence plate KLB 580.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.