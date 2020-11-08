WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Police said Antoni Gebreyesus was last seen on Saturday in the city's West End and they are concerned about his well-being.

Gebreyesus is five foot 10 with a medium build, short dark hair in twists, and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.

Police said Gebreyesus is possibly driving a white, four-door Kia Forte with Manitoba licence plate KLB 580.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.