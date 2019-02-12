

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is suspected of trying to grab a nine-year-old girl in the 2200 block of Burrows Avenue Monday morning.

Police say the victim and her seven-year-old sister were walking in the area when a man stopped his car and tried to grab the nine-year-old.

Both girls ran away and were unharmed.

The suspect was last seen driving towards Keewatin Street.

He’s described as Indigenous in appearance, 30 to 40 years old, under five-foot-nine in height, thin, with dark shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, grey toque, and jeans.

School resource officers have made schools aware of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).