Winnipeg police are looking for the rightful owner of cash found at a thrift store on Pembina Highway.

Police said anyone attempting to claim the money will have to verify ownership.

They also said advertising costs spent by the Winnipeg Police Service to find the owner or information will be recouped from the stash of cash.

Anyone who is the owner, or has information, is asked to call police at 204-986-7598.