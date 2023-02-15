Police seeking suspect in fatal 2022 crash

Winnipeg police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a May 2022 crash that killed a 22-year-old woman.

Christian Grant Patchinose, 28, is wanted on multiple charges, including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and impaired driving causing death and bodily harm.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The crash took place on May 30, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood. Police tried to stop an SUV, but the driver failed to stop and drove away from the scene. The SUV was found in the 400 block of Truro Street, where it had crashed into a tree.

A 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries. Patchinose and a 16-year-old female were both taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The arrest warrant for Patchinose was issued on Jan. 24, but he has not been located.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.