Winnipeg police continue to look for witnesses following a fatal crash that left a man in his 40s dead over the weekend.

Police say the van involved in a the crash was not stolen. Investigators believe the driver and passenger in the vehicle both fled the scene on foot.

The man was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a beige van on Portage Avenue and Home Street Saturday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m.

The motorcyclist was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died, police said.

Sources have identified the victim as Matt Cave.

Staff at The Marion Hotel say family and friends are devastated.

They say Cave was a loving father of two who worked as a bouncer at the establishment for at least seven years.

Winnipeg police said Monday there could be around 10 witnesses that could help contribute to the investigation.

Police are also asking anyone with photos and videos of the scene to send them to their public information office. They can be emailed to WPS-PIO@Winnipeg.ca.

Westbound Portage Avenue from Maryland Street to Arlington Street was closed for much of the day, as was Eastbound Portage between Arlington and Simcoe Street.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.