

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba First Nations Police Service seized 23 guns, three of which were loaded, from a home on Sandy Bay First Nation on Monday morning.

Police said officers with a warrant searched the home at 6 a.m. They said some of the guns are believed to be stolen.

Two men from Sandy Bay were arrested and face a number of firearm-related charges. They are set to appear in Portage Provincial Court at a later time.

This search was part of the Manitoba First Nations Police’s developing plan to conduct more searches as part of the Gungs and Gangs Initiative.