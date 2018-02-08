

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said they recovered large amounts of drugs in the city during the month of January, leading to multiple arrests.

The WPS said they conducted three search warrants across the city and found:

-Roughly four kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at roughly $400,000

-About 3.8 ounces of cocaine, valued at approximately $7,600

-Roughly 67 grams of marijuana

-A sawed-off shotgun

-Ammunition

-An unknown substance believed to be fentanyl

Police said nine adults have been arrested.

Police said anyone with information on this drug subculture can call investigators at 204-786-8477.