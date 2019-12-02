WINNIPEG -- A targeted investigation called ‘Project Navigator’ has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man and thousands of dollars’ worth of allegedly stolen vehicles.

Winnipeg police said officers launched Project Navigator in September, targeting a suspect who was believed to be stealing and “chopping up” boats, off-road vehicles and trailers in the Winnipeg area.

Police said the investigation led officers to an auto yard in Headingley, Man., where they found several stolen vehicles and trailers.

In total, police said officers seized and recovered $80,200 worth of snowmobiles, different types of trailers, boats and one three-wheeler.

Three full-sized trucks that were being used by the suspect have also been seized. These include a 2002 Lincoln Navigator, a 2000 Ford Excursion, and a 2014 Ford F-250.

On Nov. 29 multiple police units, including the tactical support team and the K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of Elmhurst Road.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the house and is facing a long list of charges including:

- Four counts of possess property obtained by crime over $5,000;

- Three counts of possess property obtained by crime under $5,000;

- Theft Under $5,000;

- Five counts of HTA drive disqualified;

- Five counts of HTA drive without motor vehicle liability insurance;

- Four counts of other regulatory offences.

Police said he was released on a promise to appear with undertaking. The investigation is continuing and police said more charges may be filed in the future.