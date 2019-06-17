

CTV Winnipeg





A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday night following a short chase on foot, the Winnipeg Police Service said Monday.

It happened after police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the area of Talbot Avenue and Brazier Street at about 10 p.m.

They stopped the vehicle in the same area and spoke with the people inside.

Police said that’s when one man ran away but was chased by officers and arrested shortly after being hit with a conducted electrical weapon.

Police searched the suspect and said they found a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Buchannan Eyolfson has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and other firearms offenses.

He was remanded into custody.