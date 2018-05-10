

CTV Winnipeg





Police seized several items, including bear spray, Percocet and four cellphones after a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said at 12:20 p.m., they saw a car on Cecil Street and Logan Avenue that was owned by a woman who has a warrant out for her arrest.

Officers pulled the car over identified the driver of the car as the owner. A news release says there was a passenger who also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Both were taken into custody. After a search, several items were seized including:

2 cans of bear spray

A knife

A telescopic baton weapon

A hatchet

109 Percocet pills

1 gram of Methamphetamine

Around $455

Four cellphones

I.D. belonging to an adult woman

A 33-year-old man has been charged with numerous offenses including possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with a probation order.

He was taken into custody.

A 30-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with numerous offences including possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited restricted weapon.

She was processed for an outstanding warrant for driving disqualified and was released on promise to appear.