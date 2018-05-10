Featured
Police seize bear spray, hatchet and $455 after traffic stop
Police pulled the car over after spotting it at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 12:12PM CST
Police seized several items, including bear spray, Percocet and four cellphones after a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said at 12:20 p.m., they saw a car on Cecil Street and Logan Avenue that was owned by a woman who has a warrant out for her arrest.
Officers pulled the car over identified the driver of the car as the owner. A news release says there was a passenger who also had a warrant out for his arrest.
Both were taken into custody. After a search, several items were seized including:
- 2 cans of bear spray
- A knife
- A telescopic baton weapon
- A hatchet
- 109 Percocet pills
- 1 gram of Methamphetamine
- Around $455
- Four cellphones
- I.D. belonging to an adult woman
A 33-year-old man has been charged with numerous offenses including possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with a probation order.
He was taken into custody.
A 30-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with numerous offences including possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited restricted weapon.
She was processed for an outstanding warrant for driving disqualified and was released on promise to appear.