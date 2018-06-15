

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service seized cocaine, $30,000 and handguns during two raids, according to a news release.

Police said in June officers were investigating two males’ drug trafficking activities.

According to a news release, on June 13 police executed search warrants at two residences, one in the Assiniboine Park area and another in Windsor Park.

During these searches the WPS seized:

- Cocaine with a street value of $2,400;

- Marijuana with a street value of $300;

- Approximately $30,000;

- Two non-restricted firearms;

- Two restricted handguns;

- Packaging material;

- One kilogram of suspected bath salts.

Marjan Peric, 33, has been charged with 20 offences related to possession of weapons and firearms, proceeds of crime and cocaine trafficking. He is in custody.

A 34-year-old man will be charged with a number of offences related to firearms, weapons and proceeds of crime. He was released on promise to appear.