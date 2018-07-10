

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said two people have been charged after an investigation into what police describe as an ‘active drug dealing operation.’

The investigation began in March, and police said the two suspects were arrested from a vehicle on July 6.

During the arrest, police seized 345 grams of crack cocaine that had been individually wrapped, two cell phones, $285 in cash and a BMW X5.

The same day, police raided three different residences, in the 300 block of Partridge Avenue, the 100 block of Collegiate Street, and in Selkirk, Man., the 400 block of Rosser Avenue.

On Partridge, police seized Percocet pills, pot, a loaded handgun and ammunition, around $8,000 in cash, plus a scale and packaging materials. They also seized a 2014 Mercedes.

On Collegiate, police seized score sheets, described as a kind of record-keeping journal used by drug dealers to track the cost and price of their drugs.

In Selkirk, a handgun with two loaded magazines, a money counter, score sheets and $30,000 in cash was seized.

A 22-year-old Winnipeg woman and a 33-year-old Selkirk man have each been charged with a number of offenses, including trafficking cocaine.

Both suspects are in custody.