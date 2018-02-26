

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police charged four men after seizing cocaine and guns from a stolen vehicle.

Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Burrows Avenue and Arlington Street Friday night at around 11:00 p.m.

Officers followed it to the area of Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street, where multiple police units worked together to stop the vehicle.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found 38 ounces of cocaine, worth about $60,000, as well as two revolvers and a replica of a 1911 handgun.

Four Winnipeg men, aged 29 to 55, have been charged with multiple offenses, including weapons and drug trafficking charges.