A 33-year-old man is facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun and other items.

It happened on July 2 at 9:30 a.m., after officers chased a man down on foot after trying to speak with him.

Police seized the handgun, ammunition, a small amount of both meth and pot, digital scales and cash.

Police said the arrest was made as officers with the street crime unit were ‘conducting a crime suppression project’ in the District 3 area, which covers Winnipeg’s northwest.