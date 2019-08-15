

CTV News Winnipeg





The driver of a stolen vehicle struck an SUV carrying a five-year-old girl and her parents during a high-speed chase Tuesday, said Winnipeg police.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle while patrolling the area of Raleigh Street and Chalmers Avenue around 1 p.m., according to police.

The vehicle reportedly stopped when police started following it.

When officers flipped on their emergency lights, it drove up a curb and took off at high speed, police said.

After going through stop signs, the vehicle crashed into an SUV carrying a couple and their young child at the intersection of Chalmers Avenue and Watt Street.

The family didn’t require medical attention, but police say the vehicle suffered significant damage.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen vehicle tried to run off, triggering a foot chase with police.

A suspect was apprehended in the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West.

From the vehicle, police said they seized a large knife and a .6 gram bag of methamphetamine.

The suspect was treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Brendan James Neufeld, 20, is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, fight while pursued by peace officer and failure to comply with probation, among other charges.

He was detained in custody.