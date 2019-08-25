The Winnipeg Police Service seized multiple weapons from a suspect near a residence with gang-related graffiti tags in the city’s West End Saturday morning.

Police said officers were patrolling the area of Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street around 10:30 a.m., when they noticed a group of men in front of a residence with several gang-related graffiti tags on and around it.

As officers passed by, they noticed part of a gun sticking out from the backpack of one of the men. When the officers stopped, the men immediately ran away in different directions.

The officers chased the man with the backpack and took him into custody as he tried to enter the residence.

After searching his backpack, police seized a loaded .38 calibre revolver, a sawed-off 22 calibre rifle, and an airsoft pellet gun.

Ryan Matthew Boulanger, 31, from Winnipeg has been charged with multiple firearms related offences.