Police seize over $27K worth of drugs in raid
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 9:56AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service found $27,080 worth of drugs during a raid on Saturday.
Police said they seized the items after executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Spruce Street.
A number of items were discovered including:
- 2,903 grams of benzocaine with an estimated street value of $500;
- 266 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000.
- 103 pieces of crack cocaine that are 0.25 grams with an estimated street value of $2,000;
- 70 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $700;
- 158 Percocet pills with an estimated street value of $780;
- 309 Gabapentin pills with an estimated street value of $3,100;
- Digital scales;
- Packaging materials;
- Contaminated kitchen appliances and accessories;
- Money counter.
Barry Allan Courchene, 35, has been charged with several drug-related offences. He was detained in custody.