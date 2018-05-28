

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service found $27,080 worth of drugs during a raid on Saturday.

Police said they seized the items after executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Spruce Street.

A number of items were discovered including:

- 2,903 grams of benzocaine with an estimated street value of $500;

- 266 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000.

- 103 pieces of crack cocaine that are 0.25 grams with an estimated street value of $2,000;

- 70 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $700;

- 158 Percocet pills with an estimated street value of $780;

- 309 Gabapentin pills with an estimated street value of $3,100;

- Digital scales;

- Packaging materials;

- Contaminated kitchen appliances and accessories;

- Money counter.

Barry Allan Courchene, 35, has been charged with several drug-related offences. He was detained in custody.