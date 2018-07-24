

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service seized a number of items including a rifle and a crossbow after locating a stolen car early on Friday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m., officers saw the vehicle driving southbound in the McPhillips Street and Selkirk Avenue area.

Police followed the vehicle and soon after the police helicopter joined in to track it. The vehicle stopped in the 1500 block of Ross Avenue West where three suspects were taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and seized a number of items including:

A loaded .303 calibre rifle

A loaded 12 gauge shotgun

15 .303 cartridges

Nine .30-30 cartridges

A cross bow

Bear spray

Investigators believe the vehicle was stolen from the William Whyte neighbourhbood sometime between July 16 and 17.

Cherish Marie Irene Henry, 32, has been charges with a slew of offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Gordon William Kovich, 28, has been charged with a number of offences including four counts of possession of a weapon.

Vincent Edgar Urniezius, 48, is facing several charges including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

They were detained in custody.