Winnipeg police said a 36-year-old woman has been charged after police seized drugs and weapons during a raid Tuesday in the city’s West End.

Police said it happened after officers, including members of the tactical support team, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Furby Street.

An SKS semi-automatic rifle, a magazine with 18 rounds of ammunition, an ASP telescopic baton and plastic/composite knuckles were seized, along with about a gram of methamphetamine.

The suspect is facing a number of charges, police said, including two counts of possession of a weapon and one of possession of methamphetamine.

She was released on a promise to appear in court.