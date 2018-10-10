Featured
Police seize semi-automatic rifle and meth in West End raid
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 11:50AM CST
Winnipeg police said a 36-year-old woman has been charged after police seized drugs and weapons during a raid Tuesday in the city’s West End.
Police said it happened after officers, including members of the tactical support team, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Furby Street.
An SKS semi-automatic rifle, a magazine with 18 rounds of ammunition, an ASP telescopic baton and plastic/composite knuckles were seized, along with about a gram of methamphetamine.
The suspect is facing a number of charges, police said, including two counts of possession of a weapon and one of possession of methamphetamine.
She was released on a promise to appear in court.