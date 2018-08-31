Featured
Police seize shotgun shells and 'bang stick' supplies in search
Winnipeg police said a 20-year-old man is facing weapons charges and other offenses after officers seized tools for break-ins and making weapons.
On Wednesday at around 9:35 a.m. officers spotted a familiar face in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Parr Street and tried to stop the man.
Police said he took off, and they chased the suspect for a short distance and took him into custody.
Officers said that’s when a search uncovered a knife, two 12-gauge shotgun shells, tools that can be sued for break-ins and supplies such as metal pipes for making a ‘bang stick,’ which is an improvised firearm.
Brendan Elice Okemow, a 20, of Winnipeg has been charged with a number of weapons offenses and possession of break-in instruments.