

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 20-year-old man is facing weapons charges and other offenses after officers seized tools for break-ins and making weapons.

On Wednesday at around 9:35 a.m. officers spotted a familiar face in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Parr Street and tried to stop the man.

Police said he took off, and they chased the suspect for a short distance and took him into custody.

Officers said that’s when a search uncovered a knife, two 12-gauge shotgun shells, tools that can be sued for break-ins and supplies such as metal pipes for making a ‘bang stick,’ which is an improvised firearm.

Brendan Elice Okemow, a 20, of Winnipeg has been charged with a number of weapons offenses and possession of break-in instruments.