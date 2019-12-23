WINNIPEG -- Police will share more information about an investigation into what they’ve called a “highly sophisticated interprovincial crime network” that saw them carry out raids in Winnipeg, rural Manitoba and Ontario.

Police tweeted an edited video showing some of the raids Monday, saying more video footage will be released to media following a news conference at 11 a.m. central time.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the news conference on this website. The investigation, dubbed "Project Highand", led items to be seized.

Officials with Ontario Provincial Police and the Manitoba Finance and Taxation Special Investigations Unit will join Winnipeg Police Service to share information on the investigation.