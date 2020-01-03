WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have shared footage of two stolen vehicle chases recorded from the Air1 police helicopter, including one in which a suspect vehicle sped 140 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The first chase began at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, when officers patrolling in the area of Charles Street and College Avenue spotted a stolen car.

Police allege it was stolen in Elie, Man., the previous day.

Officers went after it and put out a ‘Stop Stick’, which is used to deflate tires, before the car sped away while it was being tracked by the helicopter.

Police said that’s when it reached speeds of 140 km/h, before getting stuck on a median on Main Street, near the Kildonan Park Golf Course.

Officers then chased a male suspect on foot before making an arrest.

Mitchell Grant David Giasson, 26, has been charged in connection with the incident, while a female passenger was arrested and released without charges.

SECOND STOLEN VEHICLE CRASHES HEAD-ON WITH POLICE

Around a half an hour after the first chase began, another stolen car was spotted by officers patrolling in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police said it had been stolen in the West Alexander neighbourhood a couple days earlier and had previously been involved in a chase the evening of Dec. 30.

Officers tried to use a device to deflate its tires but weren’t successful, and the vehicle sped away, police said.

The helicopter tracked its movements to a residential area, when it’s alleged the vehicle failed to yield at stop signs before turning around in the 700 block of Machray Avenue, where it eventually crashed head-on with police at a slow speed.

Marissa Simone Eveleigh, 24, is facing several charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. She is in custody, police said.