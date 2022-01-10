Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north end

Winnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.

A police spokesperson told CTV News that police arrived at the home in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue near Salter Street early Monday afternoon because officers believed one of multiple suspects in an investigation being conducted by police was inside the home.

Police said the suspect was not being cooperative with officers.

It was unknown if the suspect was armed.

The spokesperson declined to give any details on the investigation they said led them to the home.

As of 8:30 p.m. police said no one had been injured.

This is a developing story and CTV News will provide more details as they become available.